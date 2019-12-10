East Fife boss calls for standards to be maintained

Darren Young has called on East Fife to show the same standards when they travel to bottom of the table Stranraer as they did against Falkirk.

The Bairns are still title favourites for many, but looked far from that as they struggled to get their noses in front against the Fifers on Saturday.

They were made to cling on for a point, East Fife going close a few times after the interval.

Young said: “It was a great performance (against Falkirk) but we want to start turning these draws into wins.

“Aaron Dunsmore had a couple of chances, the ‘keeper pulls off a great save from Scott Agnew and Anton Dowds had one as well.

“We got the clean sheet too and that’s against one of the full-time teams in the league.

“We’re getting back to that consistency we showed at the start of the season.”

Young was delighted with his men in the middle, the five man midfield matching their visitors.

Lewis Hunter was handed a starting jersey and didn’t disappoint.

“He’s had to wait a long time for his chance because of how well the guys have been playing,” said manager Young.

“But we worked on a few things during the week and just decided to go for a more physical presence.”

On Saturday the Fifers make the long journey south to face bottom of the table Stranraer.

The manager wants to see his side just as creative in the final third as they were against Falkirk.

“Stranraer have some good, experienced players,” said the manager.

“They’ll be hard to beat but it’s up to us to go down there and take our chances when we create them.”

Young has added forward Lewis Baker to his squad.