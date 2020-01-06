East Fife boss Darren Young bemoans missed opportunities against Montrose

East Fife manager Darren Young was left cursing missed chances after Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Montrose.

The defeat saw the Fifers drop to fifth in the table, one place behind the Angus side albeit on goal difference.

The Bayview boss said that passing up early opportunities came back to bite his side.

“I was disappointed to miss two gilt-edged chances at the start of the game,” he said, “If we had hit the target it would have been a goal as the keeper was beaten.

“We missed the chances and got punished. They came back into it and had a few balls across the face of our goal which caused problems.

“The goal we lost was very poor, a ball through the centre, although it was a good finish.

“We had enough chances but never tested their keeper enough. We needed to be more ruthless and get our strikes away.

“We let ourselves down as we had enough of the ball to get a draw. We had to do better in the final third.

“I feel we didn’t play nearly as well at Peterhead and Stranraer but we won those games.

“I took risks towards the end with three up front but the ball never fell for us.

“They had one cleared off the line at a corner when I would have expected us to be challenging and put man and ball into the net.

“Brett also made some good saves to keep us in it.

“We will analyse what has happened today. We have hit a bit of a sticky patch but we are still in a decent position and I have a good bunch of boys in my squad.”