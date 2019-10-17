East Fife boss Darren Young linked to Ayr United job

East Fife manager Darren Young is believed to be one of the names in the frame to replace Ian McCall at Ayr United.

Honest Men chairman Lachlan Cameron posted on social media recently that he was returning to the country to begin interviews for the position this week.

It’s thought the Bayview boss is one of those under consideration.

Others linked with the post include Aberdeen coach Paul Sheerin, former Hamilton manager Martin Canning and ex-Ross County boss Jim McIntyre.

Young picked up the Ladbrokes Manager of the Month award for August and has guided the club to an undefeated start to the current league campaign.

East Fife also progressed through their Betfred Cup group before being knocked out by Glasgow Rangers.

United are chasing promotion from the Championship to the Premier League and have had Sandy Stewart at the helm over their past couple of games.

It’s expected they’ll make an announcement on their new manager at the beginning of next week.