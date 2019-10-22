East Fife boss Darren Young staying at Bayview

East Fife have confirmed that manager Darren Young was interviewed for the Ayr United manager’s job - but will instead be staying with the Methil club.

The Fifers say they were approached by the Honest Men to speak with Young as they aimed to fill the role left vacant by Ian McCall’s move to Partick Thistle.

Ayr this morning confirmed they had chosen Mark Kerr, who is currently amongst the club’s playing staff, to instead take up the position.

An East Fife club statement said: “Following this morning’s announcement, we can confirm that Darren Young was, with permission from the club, interviewed for the managerial position at Ayr United.

“However, we are happy to report that it’s business as usual at East Fife with everyone focusing on Saturday’s match.

“We would like to put on record our thanks to our friends at Somerset Park for the way they have conducted their business and, as such, felt it was only right to delay any announcement until after they had finalised their appointment.”

East Fife this weekend travel to meet Raith Rovers.