East Fife boss Darren Young wants side to continue strong start to season

East Fife have been asked to build on their recent form when they host Peterhead this weekend.

Jim McInally’s Blue Toon got off to a decent start on their return to League One on Saturday, holding title favourites Falkirk to a 0-0 draw.

The Methil men also started with a draw in their campaign, rebounding from David Goodwillie’s early opening goal to secure a point at Clyde.

The draw made it four unbeaten in all competitions for East Fife.

Darren Young wants that run to continue this weekend, but knows things won’t be easy.

He said: “They’re a big, strong team with good experience.

“It’ll be a hard game, they’re a team we’ve played against before and have players who have been there and done it at this level. But we’re in good form just now and if we can take that into the game then I’m sure we can get the win.”

It was a game of two halves for the Fifers at Broadwood at the weekend, the side much improved in the second 45 after a lacklustre opening to the game.

Young was content to return to Bayview with something to show for their afternoon’s work.

He added: “It’s a point away from home.

“If we win our home games and pick up points when we’re away then it’ll take us in the right direction.

“It gets us off the mark although it was disappointing not to get the win with the way we played in the second half.”

Chris Duggan limped off at Broadwood on Saturday so may miss out on Saturday’s game.

Midfielder Kyle Bell and forward Kevin Smith are also doubtful, but Danny Denholm may return.