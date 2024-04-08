East Fife boss Dick Campbell thrilled as he and forward Alan Trouten win respective monthly SPFL awards

East Fife duo Dick Campbell and Alan Trouten have both earned their respective manager and player of the month awards (Photo: East Fife FC/SPFL)

Former Arbroath gaffer Campbell, 70, has yet to lose at Bayview boss, with his side unbeaten in nine outings. Last month saw the Fifers pick up an impressive 13 points from their five fixtures.

They kicked off the month with a 3-1 away victory at The Spartans before then notching a 3-2 home win over Dumbarton.

The following weekend saw the Fifers then gain a creditable point at second-placed Peterhead, with that one finishing 1-1 at Balmoor. And crucially, these three games were against the teams currently occupying the play-off spots.

Two home games followed that with 2-1 and 2-0 wins over Stranraer and Elgin City respectively to round off an impressive month of action.

“Although I’ve won this award on previous occasions, to receive this one after only eight (before last Saturday’s trip to Stenhousemuir, which ended 0-0) games in charge makes it very special,” boss Campbell said.

"This award should also go my staff; Pink, John, Stuart and Jeb, who all set a fabulous example for all the players to follow. Everyone at East Fife has bought into what we are looking to achieve at the club and it is showing in our results & performances on the park.”

Campbell joined the Bayview club back in February, replacing ex-boss Greig McDonald who parted company with East Fife after a poor run of results saw the side stuck in mid-table and looking down the way rather than up.

Meanwhile, veteran forward Trouten, 38, was also named as the fourth tier’s top player for his performances.

He found the back of the net four times last month, including netting a double in the 3-1 away win at The Spartans. His other two strikes helped secure a point at Peterhead and get East Fife off and running against Elgin City.

"I'm delighted to have picked up this award,” he said. “It was a successful month, both as a club and for me personally.