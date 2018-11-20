East Fife boss left frustrated after defeat at Airdrie

East Fife manager Darren Young was left disappointed by the league defeat at Airdrie on Saturday, but is looking to get back to winning ways this Saturday in the Scottish Cup.

After watching his side surrender a 2-0 lead to lose 4-2 at the Excelsior Stadium the boss was left to contemplate the Fifers’ bad luck.

He said: “It was massively disappointing. You should never go from two up to losing four goals.

“They scored from their only attempt in the first half, which was very disappointing. It would have been good to see it through until the break.

“The referee had a lot to do with it in the second half. The equaliser isn’t a penalty. I felt we still had chances to go 3-1 and 3-2 up. The third goal, there is a handball, it goes to Wilkie whose shot is deflected and goes in off the post. It was very disappointing to see them go 3-2 up with their third shot on target. Pat went through and jumped over a challenge when it could have been a penalty. Then they go up the park and it’s 4-2.

“I think a point apiece would have been a fairer result. But these things happen and we have got to take them on the chin. We have been on a good run, so Saturday was very frustrating.”

Young is now looking forward to Saturday’s Scottish Cup match away to Berwick Rangers: “It should be good. They got a good win at the weekend so there tails will be up, but it’s another hard game for us. We need to be on our game. They have a new manager which can have an effect.”

The boss added his delight at seeing players returning to fitness, including Rory Currie who was a sub at Airdrie, as it creates “good competition for places”.