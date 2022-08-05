And he’s looking for the players to continue to show the same attitude and commitment when the Fifers welcome Bonnyrigg Rose to Methil for this Saturday's first home league fixture of the campaign.

Speaking after the Elgin game, Crawford said: “Even in the 7-0 game, to a man they were still giving everything. That says a lot, and that attitude showed again today.

“I asked them to be bright in training on Tuesday and Thursday and not feel sorry for ourselves as this game was going to be a big ask on the back of that defeat.

East Fife boss Stevie Crawford and his coaching staff were delighted to see the team get off to a winning start in the league with a good victory away at Elgin City. (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

"I think we started the game really sharp and we looked bright.

“They’ve showed a bit of character.

"It wasn’t a nice bus journey back down last week, we were all hurting, and it was great to see all the supporters who turned up today in their numbers and them going back down the road with a smile on their faces.

“I thought the first half was very good; the second half, obviously getting the third goal puts a wee bit of distance between ourselves and Elgin, and then they sort of threw a few things at us that made it difficult.

"I was disappointed to lose a goal to a set play but, overall, if you take that we came up here and won the game and take three points down the road, I’m happy with that.”

The manager was also pleased to see Scott Shepherd amongst the goals again, but was also quick to highlight the role of his team mates in creating chances for the striker.

“It was really good to see Scott getting his two goals,” said Crawford.

“I’ve said it before, its a nice feeling as striker to get off the mark and score goals, but I think Scott would be the first to tell you that the ammunition provided by the boys, the type of passes to allow him and Ryan Shiavone in, I thought were excellent.

“Elgin looked like they were struggling a bit with balls over the top and down the side, and we did well in those areas, creating opportunities for the front players.