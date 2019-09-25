East Fife boss Young gives praise to “great professional” Agnew

East Fife manager Darren Young paid tribute to his captain Scott Agnew after the midfielder bagged his 100th career goal.

Agnew scored with a penalty to level the score during Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with Dumbarton to reach the landmark and the Bayview boss said it was richly deserved.

Agnew celebrates after scoring the equaliser on Saturday

“I’m delighted for Aggy,” he said. “I think he’s got around 15 goals for us.

“He’s a great professional and a great guy.

“He came back well at the start of the season and had got a good pre-season in.

“Coming back at the tail end of last season after injuring his shoulder he probably wasn’t quite right.

“But you can see the difference in him now and the influence he has on the ball when he’s on the park.

“Even in training the other guys look up to him. I’m delighted for him. It shows the hard work that he’s had to put in to get all these goals.”

Young said he was disappointed not to have won the game.

“We had chances. We hit the post, and we had stonewall penalty claims turned down.

“It was poor defending for their first goal but how we weren’t 1-0 up at that stage I don’t know. It was frustrating.

“Having said that Jordan Hart’s made a great save for us right at the end to keep us in it. We need to look at that, not to be too gung-ho after maybe getting too excited after we’ve got back to 2-2. It’s just getting the balance right.”

New signing Steven Boyd came on as a second half substitute and made an impact, winning the penalty for Agnew to score the equaliser and Young has backed him to find the back of the net himself soon.

He said: “I was with him at Albion Rovers.“He’s a very good player technically. He’s great going forward and brilliant in the final third.

“Obviously with Chris Duggan struggling and Kevin Smith out needing an operation it was important we got another body in to help the rest of the guys in the squad.

“He’ll get goals and assists, he got one on Saturday for the second goal and he set up another good chance for big Anton Dowds.

“He danced along the byeline and Anton’s put it past the post. That was an opportunity after we’d got back to 2-2 to go on and win it.”

Having dropped to second place in League One, albeit on goal difference, the Fifers will look to get back on top with a tough away trip to Falkirk this weekend.

“They are the favourites for the title so we know it’s going to be a hard game and we’re going to be up against it,” Young said. “We’ve nothing to lose so we’ll go and give them a game. We’re in the position where we are now because we done really well, so I don’t think we need to change anything.

“We’ll go into that game with confidence. They way we play is to try and attack and go forward, so we’ll cause them problems.

“There’s nothing in the table. Maybe if it comes to March or May time and we’re still up there we can start to get excited, but it’s only the start of the season.

“We’re still in the first quarter and we’ve two games to play, but we’ve got the points total we wanted to achieve.

“I think we’re just one point off of the same stage last season, so we’re going to be looking to better that going forward.”