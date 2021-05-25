East Fife: Club confirms four new signings as it plans for next season

New East Fife signing Connor McManus in action for Stranraer last season (Pic: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

On-loan striker Sean Brown has put pen to paper on a one-year permanent deal, and joining him on two-year deals are fellow striker Mark McGuigan, goalkeeper Scott Gallagher and midfielder Connor McManus, returning for a second spell at Bayview.

The Fifers’ boss, Darren Young, has been given a further boost by six members of his current squad – Danny Denholm, Chris Higgins, Stewart Murdoch, Pat Slattery, Kevin Smith and Liam Watt – all signing extensions to their current contracts.

Young, 42, says he’s delighted with his additions.

“Sean came in from East Stirling and improved every week,” he said. “He's got a great attitude and desire. He always kept going into the right positions and more often than not he would hit the target, so he was somebody we wanted to get on board.

“Mark McGuigan I had at Albion Rovers and I'd asked him to join in the last couple of seasons, but he was happy at Stenhousemuir at the time.

“He's strong, got good height, he can hold up the ball and link up well and he's a decent finisher.

“I don't doubt if he and Sean get the chances, they'll score the goals.”

Keeper Gallagher brings a wealth of experience to the club having had spells at Hearts and St Mirren amongst others.

Young said: “We've had a couple of younger goalies in Brett Long and Jordan Hart, so we decided we wanted to go with a bit more experience.

“Scott’s been a bit unlucky in the last couple of years that he couldn't get into the Arbroath side because Derek Gaston was doing so well.

“He's experienced, he's been there and done it at a high level, so hopefully he'll bring a good voice to the back.”

Lastly, midfielder McManus joins the Fifers from Stranraer, having had a spell on loan in 2018.

“He’s a very good midfielder,” Young said. “He has a good presence and a great left foot.

“He can find a pass. He's a bit different to what we've already got, and I think he got player of the year for Stranraer so we're pleased to have him.”