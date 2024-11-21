East Fife community coach Ellie Gray named best young volunteer at Scottish FA Grassroots Awards

East Fife Community FC coach Ellie Gray was named the national winner of the prestigious Young Volunteer Award at the 2024 Scottish FA and McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards ceremony (Photo: Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

A budding Fife football coach has been recognised at the recent Scottish FA Grassroots Awards event.

Ellie Gray who coaches at East Fife Community Football Club, was named the national winner of the prestigious Young Volunteer Award at the 2024 Scottish FA and McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards ceremony, held at Hampden Park earlier this month.

The 16-year-old, who recently battled back from an ACL injury, has been a dedicated volunteer for over four years with the Levenmouth sporting charity. And she is now set to join the community club’s coaching team, having excelled as a young leader, demonstrating exceptional skills and qualities.

Recently, Gray has also taken on the role of mentoring other young coaches through a leaders programme, helping them plan, deliver, and evaluate sessions – showcasing her enthusiasm and determination to inspire the next generation.

Former Scotland international and McDonalds ambassador Stephen O’Donnell presented the top prize to Gray.

“My career would not have been possible without volunteers like Ellie, who dedicate their time and effort to nurturing and expanding grassroots football within their community,” the Motherwell star said.

"Ellie truly embodies the lifeblood of the grassroots game. I’m so proud to be here in Glasgow to honour these incredible winners. Ellie is truly a testament to her community and an inspiration to those looking to get involved in the grassroots game.

"The Scottish FA and McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards are a special occasion and a chance to show how grateful we are for the hours of dedication volunteers put into make our game possible.”

McDonald’s franchisee Elliot Jardine added: “Ellie is a shining example of what it means to go the extra mile to make a difference in your community. Her work within the district is truly commendable and has made a huge impact.”

McDonald’s is the longest-standing supporter of grassroots football in the UK, having celebrated Grassroots Heroes at the Grassroots Football Awards for 20 years. In addition to championing local grassroots heroes, McDonald’s Fun Football has provided over 500,000 children aged 5-11 with free football coaching since 2022. The programme is committed to providing 1 million children with access to free football coaching by 2026.

