News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
14 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
14 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
18 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack

East Fife Community FC team up with SGN to provide affordable access to football camps

East Fife Community Football Club has teamed up with gas distributor SGN H100 Fife to allow their kids holiday camps to switch to a ‘pay-what-you-can’ model, allowing for affordable access to sport for local young people.

By Ben Kearney
Published 2nd May 2023, 00:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 00:56 BST
(Photo: Contributed)(Photo: Contributed)
(Photo: Contributed)

The Fifers’ hosted their first camp recently with over 150 participants attending at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium, and have also confirmed the new partnership will continue into the summer months with more details to come in due course.

EFCFC’s Tony McMinn said of the scheme: “With the support of H100 Fife, we have been able to increase young people’s participation in sport where previously cost would have been a barrier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are working closely with our local school partners to ensure families are aware there is no cost to these programmes should they wish to attend.

" Any donations we do receive will go into helping provide more fre e and affordable activity in th e Levenmouth area.”

Most Popular

SGN Project Marketing Manager Eilidh Graham added: “Our w orld-first H100 Fife project is thrilled to sponsor East Fife Community Football Club's 'pay-what-you-can’ camp, allowing over 150 children from the local area to enjoy two weeks of affordable, fun football.

"It’s really important for us to be part of the local community where H100 Fife is taking place, by supporting organisations like EFCFC in the work they are doing in the holiday camps and more widely in the schools.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

" We hope the kids all had a fantastic two weeks and look forward to seeing them again in the summer.”

Follow East Fife Community Club on Facebook or visit www.eastfifecommunityfootballclub.com.

H100 Fife is a first-of-a-kind demonstration project that’s leading the way in decarbonising home heating. It’s taking place in Buckhaven and Denbeath where up to 300 homes will be connecting to the world’s first green hydrogen gas network from 2024. If you would like to find out more about the project, you can visit us at www.H100Fife.co.uk.

Related topics:Fife