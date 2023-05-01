East Fife Community FC team up with SGN to provide affordable access to football camps

(Photo: Contributed)

The Fifers’ hosted their first camp recently with over 150 participants attending at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium, and have also confirmed the new partnership will continue into the summer months with more details to come in due course.

EFCFC’s Tony McMinn said of the scheme: “With the support of H100 Fife, we have been able to increase young people’s participation in sport where previously cost would have been a barrier.

"We are working closely with our local school partners to ensure families are aware there is no cost to these programmes should they wish to attend.

" Any donations we do receive will go into helping provide more fre e and affordable activity in th e Levenmouth area.”

SGN Project Marketing Manager Eilidh Graham added: “Our w orld-first H100 Fife project is thrilled to sponsor East Fife Community Football Club's 'pay-what-you-can’ camp, allowing over 150 children from the local area to enjoy two weeks of affordable, fun football.

"It’s really important for us to be part of the local community where H100 Fife is taking place, by supporting organisations like EFCFC in the work they are doing in the holiday camps and more widely in the schools.

" We hope the kids all had a fantastic two weeks and look forward to seeing them again in the summer.”

Follow East Fife Community Club on Facebook or visit www.eastfifecommunityfootballclub.com.