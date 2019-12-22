East Fife defencder Craig Watson thanks travelling fans

Craig Watson thanked the Bayview support for enduring two of the toughest away trips in Scottish football.

A hardy band of supporters made the journey to both Stranraer and Peterhead within the space of the week in mid-December, but were repaid by the side who delivered a full six points.

Another three against Raith Rovers this weekend would go down nicely, and Watson is hoping to add some further festive cheer for the Fife fans.

He said: “That’s what you want, a top of the table clash against your rivals; it’s brilliant and good for the fans.

“Hopefully they turn out and, speaking on behalf of all the boys, I want to thank them for travelling to Stranraer last week and Peterhead this week.

“It’s great support from so credit to them.

“Thankfully we managed to get six points on the road for them.”

East Fife swatted Raith aside 4-2 at Bayview earlier in the season before being held to a 1-1 draw at Stark’s in the last meeting between the two sides in October.

Darren Young’s side have enjoyed a fair bit of success in recent times after decades of dominance from Raith, but Watson is taking nothing for granted when the two meet on Saturday.

“You have to treat it as another game,” he said.

“Obviously there is that edge to it and that will naturally come.

“Everyone’s game will go up a notch and it’s exciting.”

Watson was delighted to pick up the three points at Balmoor ahead of the derby, adding: “We showed a bit of quality on the counter attack . Ryan Wallace and Anton Dowds were brilliant.”