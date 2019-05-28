East Fife duo return for next season

East Fife boss Darren Young has secured the return of two of last season’s squad as be builds his team for the 2019/20 season.

Chris Higgins and Stewart Murdoch have both put pen to paper and agreed to stay at Bayview for the forthcoming season.

Defender Higgins made 12 appearances for the Fifers last season after joining on loan from Ayr United in February.

He started his senior career at Clyde in 2005 and made over 100 appearances for the club.

He moved on to Dunfermline Athletic in 2009, then Queen of the South where, as club captain, the Doonhamers won the Scottish Second Division title and the Scottish Challenge Cup in the 2012/13.

Chris left to join Ayr United at the start of the 2017/18 season when they won the Scottish League One title.

Murdoch is a familiar face at the club having made 27 appearances in midfield, scoring one goal, during his first two loan-spells at the club between February and October 2010 but injury limited him to only five appearances last season.

He started his career at Falkirk and enjoyed a loan spells at Berwick Rangers.

He moved on to Fleetwood Town in 2013 and then Ross County in 2015 before joining Dundee United in 2016.

The pair join new signing Jordan Hart who joined the club last week after impressing between the sticks at Queen’s Park.

Young is also in talks with Chris Duggan in the hope of persuading him to return to East Fife after he was released by Raith Rovers .

Young had also hoped to keep Mark Docherty on the books but the defender signed for Forfar on Monday.