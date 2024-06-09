East Fife: Fans are invited to club's open day event which includes training session and Q&A

A general view of the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium (Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

East Fife fans have been invited to a club open day that will take place at the MGM Timber Bayview stadium next Saturday afternoon.

Supporters will be able to watch an open training session led by Dick Campbell and his first-team management staff before then having the chance to meet and greet with the Fifers’ current crop.

Later in the day, there will also be a question and answers session held with members of the backroom team and the club’s board of directors.

There is no cost to attend and the training session begins at 12.30pm on Saturday, June 22.

An East Fife spokesperson confirmed: “We’re pleased to confirm details of our Club Open Day which will take place this year on Saturday, June 22.

"An open training session will take place from 12:30pm when supporters are invited to watch the session from either the stand or the Stadium Lounge.

“This will be followed by an opportunity to meet the players and management team before a Q&A session with the management and board from 2:30pm.

"Those unable to attend the Q&A can submit their questions in advance by emailing [email protected].

“The Stadium Lounge will be open throughout the day for refreshments and a pop-up Club Shop will also be open in the lounge.

“Entry is free and we hope to see you all there.”

East Fife finished fifth last season in League Two and will be hoping to push for at the promotion play-offs this time around under ex-Arbroath boss Dick Campbell, who joined the club back in February after the departure of Greig McDonald.

They begin their competitive campaign on Saturday, July 13 at home with a Premier Sports Cup Group F opener against Championship outfit Greenock Morton.