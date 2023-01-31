East Fife fans react: "Dismal; Relegation looms; This shambles was entirely predictable; Lowland League here we come."

Joe O’Sullivan: “Been heading slowly towards this for years. No one seems to care too much apart from the supporters.”

Ian Lowson: “Every week we say it can't get any worse, then it does. We have a manager who doesn't have a clue how to change a game or change personnel when things aren't working.”

Ken Peters: “The sad thing is that this shambles was entirely predictable last summer. I know because I predicted it.”

George Murray: “What is the point of having six players on the bench and bring on only one when you are getting hammered if the manager can't try and change the game there's no point of him he has brought players to the club and he doesn't even give them a game as a substitute.”

Martin Black: “Roughly 300 miles round trip today to watch another poor poor display.”

Stewart Paterson: "Lack of transparency is a major issue. Who really pulls the strings at the club now.”

John Beveridge: “75% of the squad are simply not good enough. We see it week in week out but some are automatic shoo-in for a starting place despite how they play.”

David Goosir: “Clear out the dead wood. And by that I mean not just the playing squad.”

Michael Hunter: “We’ve been on a steady decline for a number of years now.”

Derek Halliday: “Lowland League here we come.”

John Inglis: “Relegation looms.”

Jeff Grant: “Sack the board.”