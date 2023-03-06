East Fife FC: Club's new stadium naming agreement will be 'welcome cash boost'

Representatives from MGM Timber at the unveiling event for East Fife's stadium name change last Friday: Graham Johnston, chief executive officer of Donaldson Group with Steve Galbraith, managing director of MGM Timber (Photo: Contributed)

The deal will span across three-and-a-half years and bring in an annual five-figure sum to the Methil outfit’s coffers as they look to bounce back from relegation to the bottom tier of the SPFL last term.

The agreement started on Saturday afternoon, with the Fifers hosting and defeating Forfar Athletic 3-2 thanks to a last-gasp Alan Trouten winning goal.

As well as stadium naming rights, MGM Timber will be the shirt sleeve sponsor for the East Fife Girls and Women’s first team from the start next season.

MGM Timber is part of the Donaldson Group, which includes businesses such as Donaldson Timber Engineering, Kitchens International, Stone Care and James Donaldson Timber.

“This is a historic moment for East Fife, as this partnership brings a welcome cash injection into the club and the largest commercial deal in the club’s history,” said the club’s commercial manager, Lee Gillies.

“It was important that whoever we brought in for this opportunity was the right company and we feel we have found that in MGM Timber.

“They had to have the same ethos as us, a passion for football and for the community.

“MGM Timber and the Donaldson group are steeped in the history of East Fife FC and have supported us in the past and it feels like the perfect match."

Fifers’ chairman Jim Stevenson added: “We look forward to welcoming MGM Timber to our club and developing a close working partnership over the next three-and-a-half years and beyond.

"I would like to put on record my board’s thanks and my thanks to our commercial team of Lee Gillies and Scott Young for the tremendous work they have done over the last six months in not only securing this partnership, but the many others they have achieved in such a short space of time.”

