East Fife FC: Eleven players pen new one-year deals as Leven ace Reis Peggie joins
The MGM Timber Bayview club finished fifth last term, having missed out on the promotion play-offs by a 13-point margin after a disappointing end to the campaign. And gaffer Dick Campbell will have certainly his eyes set on the top end of the table next time around.
Veteran striker Alan Trouten, who netted seven times in his final ten league outings, has penned a new deal. Fellow forward Scott Shepherd has also agreed to extend his stay at the club.
In midfield, experienced trio Kieran Millar, Connor McManus and Pat Slattery have also committed to the club again. The latter pens a new deal as the Fifers’ longest-serving player – and he is now set to reach ten seasons’ of service as the Fifers’ longest-serving player.
Veteran centre-back Brian Easton has also signed a new deal alongside full-back Stewart Murdoch. Popular goalkeeper Allan Fleming will also be at Bayview again having picked up three club player of the year awards for his performances last term.
Finally, youngsters Matty Rollo, Brendan Ramsey and Charlie Murray have also signed new first-team contracts.
A club spokesperson added: “The above players will report back for training next month alongside Nathan Austin, Jack Healy, Sean Docherty and Callum Hambrook who are all under contract, and new signings Andy Munro and Reis Peggie.
“The following players (Robbie Hamilton, James Lyon, Jacob Blaney) will now also return to their parent clubs and leave with our thanks and best wishes for the future.
“Discussions remain ongoing with other members of last year’s squad, and we’ll provide an update when available.”
Left-back Peggie, 25, was confirmed as the club’s latest signing last week after the Leven native departed Bonnyrigg Rose, having played 33 times last term in League Two.
“Reis is an exceptional addition to our defence,” Fifers assistant boss Ian Campbell commented.
"As a local player too, we’re looking forward to seeing him develop of the course of the season.”