East Fife FC ink club-record MPH Group front-of-shirt sponsorship

The McLean family of new club-record sponsors MPH Group pose for a picture with East Fife winger Jack Healy and East Fife’s commercial director Lee Gillies (Photo: Submitted)

East Fife have secured a club-record partnership with trade specialists MPH Group.

The multi-season sponsorship deal will see the Fife-based company become the MGM Timber Bayview club’s main front-of-shirt sponsor.

And the agreement, which will last at least two campaigns has been hailed as record-breaking for the William Hill League Two side.

Speaking to the East Fife Mail, the Fifers’ recently-appointed commercial director Lee Gillies beamed: "We're delighted to announce the deal with MPH Group. This deal is a record for the club for shirt sponsorship.

"Ewan and Ewan Jnr have been an absolute pleasure to work with from the get-go.

"As part of the deal, our lounge will also be renamed after our new sponsors who plan on investing to revitalise the suite.

"We believe this is the beginning of a long and successful partnership"

Ewan McLean, MPH Group’s managing director, added that the company are delighted to be able to “contribute to the club’s continued success” going forward.

He said: "We're thrilled to partner with East Fife FC, a club with deep roots in the community.

"At MPH Group, we're passionate about supporting local initiatives, and this sponsorship represents our commitment to both the club and the wider community.

"We see this partnership as an opportunity to not only showcase our brand but also to contribute to the club’s continued success on and off the pitch. We all look forward to a strong and enduring relationship with East Fife FC."