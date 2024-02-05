East Fife FC: Manager Greig McDonald departs 'with heavy heart' after Elgin City defeat

Greig McDonald has departed East Fife (Photo: Alan Murray)

The 41-year-old quit as Bayview boss in the wake of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Elgin City, after which he went on to accuse his players of ‘lacking fight and a will to compete’.

Following the success in reaching the League Two promotion play-offs last season with a fourth-placed finish, the Fifers currently sit in sixth spot, with the chances of repeating last season’s feat looking hi ghly unlikely.

In an online statement, McDonald said: “It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to step down as the manager of East Fife. After the success of achieving the play-offs last season, admittedly this season has felt like an upward struggle, with challenges both on and off the pitch.

“Having been involved with the club as a player, coach and manager for nearly ten years, I only want the best for the club. By stepping away now, this will hopefully allow everyone to get behind the new manager and potentially allow them to add before the transfer window ends.

“We’re currently sitting mid-table and where we finish in the league is very much in our own hands. I would like to thank the players for their efforts and look forward to watching them finish the season well.

“I’d like to place on record my thanks to the board for the opportunity and all the volunteers at the club for their help. Finally, I’d like to thank Jim Stevenson and my staff for their unwavering support and wish everyone connected with the club the best of luck for the future.”

McDonald spent six years of his playing career with the Bayview side, winning the Third Division title in 2008. He re-joined East Fife in 2021 as assistant boss before stepping up a year later after Stevie Crawford left for Dundee United.

After Saturday’s defeat at Borough Briggs, irate McDonald said: “Elgin City looked like a team fighting for their lives and we looked like a team that came to the Highlands for a nice wee day out. We lost the battle and that cost us the game.