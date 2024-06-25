East Fife FC: New home kit revealed as Dick Campbell's side gear up for Pars and Raith friendlies

East Fife ace Pat Slattery gears up for his testimonial by modelling the club’s new home kit (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

East Fife FC’s new home kit has been revealed ahead of the club’s pre-season schedule getting underway on Friday evening.

The Fifers host Championship outfit Dunfermline Athletic at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium (kick-off 7.30pm) before facing fellow Fifers Raith Rovers the following day in Pat Slattery’s testimonial clash.

That match kicks-off at 3pm with a live-stream available via East Fife TV for those who can’t make it.

Ticket pricing for both matches is set at £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s.

And Dick Campbell’s are set to wear their new Erreà home strip for the first time having teased the kit at the start of the week.

Created in partnership with the Italian sportswear brand, the top features a classic black and gold vertical pattern with MPH Group – who were confirmed as main home kit sponsor last week – adorning the centre of the top. The shorts are white while the socks are black.

The Fifers also confirmed that Paint-Tec have agreed to a deal to display their companies logo on all three of the club’s kits this season.

International Testing Services, based in Methil, have also extended their partnership as home kit sleeve sponsor.

Scott Young, from East Fife’s commercial team, said of the new deals: "It's absolutely brilliant that International Testing Services are continuing their sponsorship with us, and that commitment is shown with them taking on the sleeve sponsorship on our home kit.

“It's absolutely brilliant too that Paint-Tec are getting involved with the club and helping push us onto where we see ourselves as a club. I look forward to a long and successful partnership with them."

The new kit is available to order at 9am tomorrow and more information can be found via the club’s social media channels.