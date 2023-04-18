East Fife FC: Scott Agnew named Stranraer boss days after helping inflict 8-0 defeat on Stair Park side

Scott Agnew has left East Fife to become Stranraer's new manager, after the recent departure of Jamie Hamill (Photo: Dave Johnson)

The midfielder joins the Stair Park side in the wake of helping the Fifers earn an 8-0 win over the struggling Blues on Saturday afternoon – which in turn saw former boss Jamie Hamill and coach Daryl Duffy depart the club.

Agnew, 35, was acting as a player-coach under Greig McDonald at Bayview after returning earlier in the season after a stint as assistant manager to Ian Murray at Raith Rovers.

He leaves East Fife having made 96 appearances over three seasons at the club, scoring 25 goals in that time.

Agnew made 96 appearances for the Bayview club as was acting as a coach and a player in final spell at East Fife (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

"I’d like to thank the club for the opportunity to come back this season, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time working with the staff and players,” Agnew said. “I’ve never hidden the desire to have my own opportunity at management and want to thank everyone at East Fife for being so supportive towards this.

“I’d also like to make a special mention to the supporters who have been great with me on my return this season. I wish nothing but the best for the club moving forward and will be back to see everyone the first chance I get.”

Fifers’ boss McDonald added: “I’m absolutely delighted for Aggy to get this opportunity. We’ve built a good relationship over the last few months, and I’d like to thank him for his contribution since returning to the club. He goes with the best wishes of everyone at East Fife.”