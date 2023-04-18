East Fife FC: Scott Agnew named Stranraer boss days after helping inflict 8-0 defeat on Stair Park side
Scott Agnew has left East Fife to take up his first managerial coaching role with fellow League 2 club Stranraer.
The midfielder joins the Stair Park side in the wake of helping the Fifers earn an 8-0 win over the struggling Blues on Saturday afternoon – which in turn saw former boss Jamie Hamill and coach Daryl Duffy depart the club.
Agnew, 35, was acting as a player-coach under Greig McDonald at Bayview after returning earlier in the season after a stint as assistant manager to Ian Murray at Raith Rovers.
He leaves East Fife having made 96 appearances over three seasons at the club, scoring 25 goals in that time.
"I’d like to thank the club for the opportunity to come back this season, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time working with the staff and players,” Agnew said. “I’ve never hidden the desire to have my own opportunity at management and want to thank everyone at East Fife for being so supportive towards this.
“I’d also like to make a special mention to the supporters who have been great with me on my return this season. I wish nothing but the best for the club moving forward and will be back to see everyone the first chance I get.”
Fifers’ boss McDonald added: “I’m absolutely delighted for Aggy to get this opportunity. We’ve built a good relationship over the last few months, and I’d like to thank him for his contribution since returning to the club. He goes with the best wishes of everyone at East Fife.”
Agnew returns to Stair Park a club icon having captained the side over 137 appearances for Stranraer throughout his playing career.