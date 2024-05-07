East Fife FC: Season tickets go on sale for next League Two campaign with special pricing offer

East Fife supporters (Photo: Alan Murray)

The Fifers launched their 2024/25 sales on Monday, with an initial early bird period also running from June 3 for a month as it has in previous years.

The special rate, introduced for this upcoming season, slashes £20 off the price of an adult, student and concessions’ brief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adult tickets for the new campaign are available at prices starting from £250, while concessions can claim their seat from £190. A student brief is available from £110.

The junior (under-16) ticket and the senior (over-80) tickets both have a fixed price of £50 and £30 respectively.

Season tickets are valid for all 18 home league matches and existing season ticket holders have until Saturday, July 6 to retain their seats from last season.

Admission prices for single matches will remain unchanged for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the club’s season ticket launch, manager Dick Campbell commented: “Indirectly, an increase in our season tickets will come back down to me in terms of availability to go out and get players.

“I’m expecting an upsurge in the season tickets as I think everybody at East Fife recognises that we’re going to have to invest in the playing side and the early bird pricing will help us enormously in being able to do that.”

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed that all East Fife Community Football Club members under 16-years-old will be entitled to free admission to all league games at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium when accompanied by an adult, or as part of an organised group.

"This has been a huge success over the last couple of seasons and we hope to see you all again this year,” a club spokesperson commented.