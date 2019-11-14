East Fife FC - team of the decade

Out of these six goalkeepers, who would be your choice between the sticks?

The Fifers have had some decent goalkeepers over the past decade, we've chosen six for you to pick from.

Michael Brown - Made over 100 appearances for the Fifers and was first choice keeper under more than one manager.

Greg Paterson - Goalie made the breakthrough with Dunfermline before becoming East Fife's first choice under Willie Aitchison.

Allan Fleming - Arrived with an exceptional reputation from the junior ranks and stayed with the Fifers for a season.

Ryan Goodfellow - A League Two title winner with the Methil men and still going strong at Albion Rovers.

Liam Kelly - Came to Bayview on-loan from Rangers and was a class act during the League Two winning season. Now with QPR and part of the Scotland set-up.

Brett Long - Made a huge impact as part of Darren Young's side last season. Still at Bayview pushing Jordan Hart for possession of the gloves.