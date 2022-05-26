East Fife FC women and striker Skivington nominated in football awards

East Fife's Teri Skivington has fervent support from her young mascots, who also happen to be her nieces

Winners of the MG ALBA Scottish Women’s Football Awards will be announced at a ceremony on Saturday, June 4 at Glasgow’s Hilton Hotel.

It will be the first in-person gathering following a near two-year gap because of Covid, which saw the prestigious event held online.

The Bayview women’s squad will be vying for Championship Team of the Year, following its 3-1 victory in a championship play-off against Bishopbriggs side Rossvale which secured promotion to the new SPFL-governed Scottish Women's Premier League 2.

Also in the running for this accolade will be Montrose – who finished as winners ahead of the East Fife ladies – Dryburgh, Rossvale and Gartcain.

East Fife’s Teri Skivington is among the nominees for Championship North player of the year, along with Aimee Ridgeway, Eilidh Reid and Georgia Carter, all of Montrose, plus Stacey McFadyen of Dryburgh.

East Fife manager Liz Anderson said the squad was very pleased to be nominated and it was good recognition for Skivington, without whom the Fifers’ goal tally this season would have been as high.

The player joined East Fife in 2010, at the age of 15, from boys’ club, Gilvenbank United. She settled immediately into a senior side and quickly cemented herself as a key player in many league and cup campaigns.

Having won multiple players’ player and coaches’ player awards over the years, she has also been the top goalscorer at the club in every term where she has played more than half the games in a season, across her 12 years at the club.

The promotion-winning campaign saw captain Skivington score an impressive 46 goals, including seven hat-tricks.

The Diageo apprentice engineer works shifts and is one of the most committed players at the club, often attending training and then going straight to her nightshift.

Liz Anderson said: "Teri is a rare breed in football these days. She is unbelievably competitive, determined and committed but has all of the talent to go with these attributes. Teri has shown unparalleled commitment to me as a coach and to this club, often at the expense of her own advancement. I am delighted she has played such a big part in ensuring East Fife have the opportunity to play at a higher level, and that she has been recognised in the short leet of the Championship Player of the Year by the SWF, alongside internationalists and the best players in our country. It is nothing more than what she deserves."

Scottish Women’s Football CEO, Aileen Campbell, said: “With more watching in person and at home than ever before, it has been a breakthrough season for women’s football in Scotland and SWF is excited to announce the shortlists for the MG ALBA awards, which showcases the best the women’s game has to offer.

“There are many success stories throughout our leagues, both off and on the pitch, and I can’t wait to celebrate them at our event.”

Scottish Women’s Football chairman, Viv MacLaren, added: “After all the impact that the pandemic had on our game, this award ceremony is an important moment to celebrate achievement and shine a spotlight on all that is good in women’s football. I can’t wait to welcome everyone to the Hilton in June.

“We are also delighted that, once again, we have MG ALBA as our headline partner.

"They have been a continued source of support and have provided much needed visibility to women’s football – this has helped to grow the game and they deserve great recognition and credit.”