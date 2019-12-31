The Fifers have enjoyed plenty of highs over the past 10 years.

East Fife FC - Your team of the decade

Who made the cut for your favourite players of the past 10 years?

Thank you to everyone who voted in the poll.

Gary Naysmith. Led to club to the League Two title in 2016.

1. Manager

Gary Naysmith. Led to club to the League Two title in 2016.
freelance
Buy a Photo
Brett Long. Still has the gloves at the club after joining last season.

2. Keeper

Brett Long. Still has the gloves at the club after joining last season.
freelance
Buy a Photo
Aaron Dunsmore. Versatile and offers a great attacking threat. More often used further up the park now.

3. Right back

Aaron Dunsmore. Versatile and offers a great attacking threat. More often used further up the park now.
freelance
Buy a Photo
Gary Naysmith. Former Scotland international still oozed class when he joined East Fife towards the end of his career.

4. Left back

Gary Naysmith. Former Scotland international still oozed class when he joined East Fife towards the end of his career.
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3