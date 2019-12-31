East Fife FC - Your team of the decade Who made the cut for your favourite players of the past 10 years? Thank you to everyone who voted in the poll. 1. Manager Gary Naysmith. Led to club to the League Two title in 2016. freelance Buy a Photo 2. Keeper Brett Long. Still has the gloves at the club after joining last season. freelance Buy a Photo 3. Right back Aaron Dunsmore. Versatile and offers a great attacking threat. More often used further up the park now. freelance Buy a Photo 4. Left back Gary Naysmith. Former Scotland international still oozed class when he joined East Fife towards the end of his career. freelance Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3