East Fife: Fife neighbours Raith Rovers to travel to Methil for Pat Slattery's testimonial

By Ben Kearney
Published 9th Jun 2024, 17:32 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2024, 17:32 BST
East Fife stalwart Pat Slattery in action against Raith Rovers at Stark's Park (Photo: National World ELM Archive)
East Fife stalwart Pat Slattery in action against Raith Rovers at Stark's Park (Photo: National World ELM Archive)
Fife neighbours Raith Rovers will travel to Methil for Pat Slattery’s testimonial later this month, it has been revealed by the organising committee.

East Fife stalwart Slattery, 31, is the club’s current longest-serving player and has made 256 appearances for Dick Campbell’s team, scoring on four occasions.

A League Two winner with the Fifers back in season 2015/16, midfielder Slattery will be honoured on Saturday, June 29 at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium with a special friendly being held against Ian Murray’s men – who missed on promotion to the Premiership last month in the play-off final against Ross County.

Kick-off is at 2pm with entry costing £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s. The match is pay-at-the-gate with a live stream also being organised by East Fife TV.

One of Pat Slattery's four East Fife goals was a late winning goal against Queen's Park (Photo: National World ELM Archive)
One of Pat Slattery's four East Fife goals was a late winning goal against Queen's Park (Photo: National World ELM Archive)

The testimonial committee have planned numerous events to celebrate Slattery’s near ten-year service at East Fife, including a golf day that took place at Deer Park last month. A race night has also been announced with no date confirmed.

