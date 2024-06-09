East Fife: Fife neighbours Raith Rovers to travel to Methil for Pat Slattery's testimonial
East Fife stalwart Slattery, 31, is the club’s current longest-serving player and has made 256 appearances for Dick Campbell’s team, scoring on four occasions.
A League Two winner with the Fifers back in season 2015/16, midfielder Slattery will be honoured on Saturday, June 29 at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium with a special friendly being held against Ian Murray’s men – who missed on promotion to the Premiership last month in the play-off final against Ross County.
Kick-off is at 2pm with entry costing £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s. The match is pay-at-the-gate with a live stream also being organised by East Fife TV.
The testimonial committee have planned numerous events to celebrate Slattery’s near ten-year service at East Fife, including a golf day that took place at Deer Park last month. A race night has also been announced with no date confirmed.