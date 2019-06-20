East Fife get back at it as pre-season starts

The East Fife squad returned for pre-season training this week with boss Darren Young pleased with the fitness of his players.

A club video, shot during the Fifers’ weekend session at Bayview, showed the Methil side already doing some ball work.

Young admits pre-season has changed from his time as a young pro, with players now generally keeping themselves fit throughout what is a much shorter break.

“We’ve only really had five weeks so you’re not going to lose too much fitness in that time,” said the manager.

“Some will have taken a two week break and then got themselves ready for coming back.

“When I first started doing pre-seasons you came back in after an eight week break of doing whatever you liked.

“But now most of the boys stay fit so we can start right away with a lot of ball work and do the running towards the end.”

The Methil men kick off their pre-season schedule when Kevin Harper brings an improving Albion Rovers to Bayview on Tuesday, before games with Dundee United and Queen of the South follow on the Saturday and Tuesday.

After a flurry of friendlies within the space of a few days, the Betfred Cup campaign starts at Cowdenbeath, and Young reckons the players he’s attracted to the club can help make sure they hit the ground running.

“The boys we’ve brought here all know the club really well,” said the boss.

“Danny Denholm and Ryan Wallace are experienced and have done this all before - they are really good types to be bringing in.

“The games are about to start coming thick and fast for us and we’ll be giving the players a half each in the friendlies.”