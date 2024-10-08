Alan Trouten celebrating his second goal for East Fife as they beat Bonnyrigg Rose 5-0 at home on Saturday (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

​Hat-trick hero Alan Trouten has told of his joy at helping East Fife consolidate their grip on the top of the William Hill League Two table with a 5-0 victory hosting Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.

“It’s a brilliant result,” the Fifers’ captain told East Fife TV after notching up his second hat-trick of the new season for manager Dick Campbell’s hosts in front of a crowd of 792 at Methil’s Bayview Stadium.

“We got to the top of the league the week before and the gaffer told us there’d be more pressure on us once we got there to stay there and we’ve done that.

“I don’t think we started the game particularly well but then we got a wee bit of luck with the penalty and we managed to take it and go ahead and then we ran out convincing winners.

“I think we showed in spells the good team that we are.”

Trouten, 39 next month, was dropped back deeper on 79 minutes as part of a tactical reshuffle giving a debut to Mason Winn at the age of 16 but the veteran said he was just happy to do his bit for his team even if it hampered his chances of getting a fourth goal.

“If I hadn’t scored a hat-trick, I don’t know if I’d have been too happy about moving further away from the goal, but it’s about helping the team,” said the former Brechin City player.

“It was great to see young Mason coming on. He had a good chance and nearly scored.”

Trouten was also happy to see on-loan Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Andrew Tod join him on the scoresheet after beating opposition goalkeeper Tom Ritchie in injury time at the end of the game.

“The day was capped off by Toddy getting his first-ever professional goal,” he said.

“It’s great. He’s only 18 and he’s been brilliant since he came in, absolutely excellent.

“He’s a lovely boy and he works so hard.

“You get some boys who come in from full-time teams and they think they’re above this kind of level, but Toddy’s been nothing but a pleasure since he came in, and to see him score his first-ever professional goal is brilliant.”

Trouten’s first goal was scored from the penalty spot after a 14th-minute red card for visiting defender Greig Allen and his others followed on 38 minutes and 76.

Tod’s wrapped the scoring up on 91 minutes after what initially looked to have been a goal for the 18-year-old five minutes prior was given as an own goal from opposition goalkeeper Tom Ritchie.

