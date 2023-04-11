East Fife hoping for first win of season versus Stranraer

East Fife losing 2-0 to Stranraer in February (Pic: Bill McCandlish)

The Fifers have lost twice to the west coast side and drawn once against them this Scottish League 2 campaign and the Bayview Stadium gaffer is hoping to add to that single-point tally at the weekend.

“I just feel like we haven’t played well enough against Stranraer,” McDonald told EFTV. “If we can play like we did against Stirling Albion, we can cause Stranraer problems and that’s what the guys have got to try and do.

“You’ve got to credit Stranraer for that – they’ve maybe nullified us and that sort of thing – but I don’t think we’ve played well, so that’s what I’m looking for next week, to see if we can go and hit the heights we can get to.”

The Fifers’ last meeting with Stranraer was a 2-0 defeat on the road at Stair Park at the end of February, with Matthew Grant and James Hilton scoring for the hosts.

That followed a 3-1 home defeat in January, with Hilton, Josh Walker and Aaron Brown on target for the visitors and Scott Mercer replying.

Their first game of the current season was a 2-2 draw out west at the end of August, with Paul Woods and Luke Watt on the scoresheet for the hosts and Ryan Schiavone and Jack Healy netting for the Methil side, the latter just ahead of the final whistle.

