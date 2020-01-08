East Fife look to bounce back against Airdrie

East Fife manager Darren Young says individual errors have cost his team points in the hunt for promotion.

The Fifers lost 1-0 away to Montrose on Saturday, their second league defeat in a row following the 5-3 loss to Raith Rovers, and have slipped to fifth place in the table.

Bayview boss Young has backed his players to bounce back but has challenged them to cut out mistakes at both ends of the pitch.

“It was disappointing to lose the game but the boys can look after themselves, we’ll get back into training this week and work hard,” he said.

“It’s just frustrating that in both games we’ve had opportunities. One of the things is that the goals we’re losing are coming from individual mistakes.

“If you’re getting a bit of a doing you can hold up your hands, but at the end of the day it’s individual mistakes that’s cost us.

“We’re not defending as well as we have been and at the other end in the final third the guys aren’t producing either.

“It’s not a very good combination, but at the same time I’d be more worried if we weren’t creating the chances we have been.

“The two or three chances we had on Saturday before they scored – you can’t miss those against one of the higher end teams in the league.

“We did and we got punished.”

Young insists the mood in the dressing room is fine and says he has no worries about the players’ ability to lift themselves.

“Everything is fine. The boys enjoyed their Christmas.

“Obviously we’re going to have some defeats along the way, you have to accept that and it’s up to us to pick ourself up.”

With the transfer market now open Young says there’s a possibility to add to his squad but also highlights the importance of players returning from injury.

“Hopefully Kevin Smith isn’t too far off coming back, that’ll give us a wee boost, Ross Dunlop isn’t too far away, and Duggan is away back to Australia.

“It’s all starting to happen and if there’s opportunities there to strengthen the squad then hopefully we’d be able to do that but at the same time we’d be happy to go with the squad we’ve got right now.”

The Fifers’ now have the perfect opportunity to move back up the table this weekend when they play second placed Airdrie at Bayview.

“It’s always hard against Airdrie,” Young says.

“We did well against them at home, they did well against us away.

“We’re going in the right direction so we have to be careful that we don’t give any more silly goals away to help them.”