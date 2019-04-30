East Fife manager Darren Young takes positives from season

The curtain will come down on what has been a memorable season, to say the least, for East Fife Football Club this weekend.

It’s been a campaign of highs and lows, but one which has never been dull.

A long winning run, excellent performances in cup competitions, derby wins and a trip to foreign soil, which ended in farce, were all highlights of an unforgettable year for the Fife.

Sadly, a charge to make the top four stuttered at a crucial stage and East Fife are now out of the running going into the last game of the season against Forfar on Saturday.

Boss Darren Young reflected on the positives of the campaign, and wants to end it on a high with a home win against The Loons at Bayview this weekend.

Young said: “Over the past nine games, the chances we’ve missed, and the points we’ve dropped, have killed us.

“It’s frustrating because the season as a whole has been a success.

“We got to the semi-finals of the Irn-Bru Cup, the last 16 of the Scottish Cup, beat Raith Rovers for the first time in 30 years then beat them again, and also beat some Championship teams.

“There are a lot of positives there.

“The fans have had some great times but it’s just disappointing how it has ended.”

There’s a chance to end with a flourish this weekend when Jim Weir brings his Forfar side to Methil.

“They’re still trying to get into second place so they have something to play for,” said the boss.

“We want to finish as high as we can and with as many points as we can.

“We’ve already beaten last season’s points total and we now want to hold onto that fifth position.”