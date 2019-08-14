East Fife must take their chance when it comes against Rangers

Striker Ryan Wallace says the Methil men have to be on their toes in attack when Premiership Rangers visit on Sunday.

Wallace doesn’t expect to be as busy up front as he would be during a regular League One game, making it all the more important that he stays switched on for the full 90.

Chances are likely to be at a premium, and Wallace knows East Fife must make the most of anything they create inside the Gers box.

He said: “We may only get one chance against Rangers so will have to be ruthless at that point.

“It’s a big week for us and the club and a game we’re looking forward to.”

Wallace got his name on the scoresheet at the weekend during a man-of-the-match performance against Peterhead at Bayview.

East Fife were undoubtedly the better team, but were left frustrated at finishing with just a point to show for their efforts.

It was the second week in a row they’ve been held, but Wallace is confident the goals will soon start to flow.

He said: “It’s frustrating because we played well but just never converted our chances.

“With the quality we have, on another day we’re maybe winning that game by four or five.

“We need to take the positives from that game that we’re creating the chances and getting into those areas.

“It would be worrying if we weren’t.

“We have to start taking our chances and killing teams off.”

Despite dropping the two points at home, the Fifers left the park to the applause of their own fans.

The Bayview faithful could clearly see that their side were giving it their all.

“We’re not meaning to miss these chances but sometimes that’s what happens in football,” said Wallace.

“It’s just about us having the composure that when they chances come we stick them away.

“I’m not worried; with the quality we have in this side the goals will come.”