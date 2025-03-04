East Fife one step closer to securing Barclays Scottish Women's Championship title

East Fife ace Teri Skivington wheels away to celebrate with team-mate Katie Bryce after scoring the winning goal against ICT last Sunday in the Barclays Scottish Women’s Championship (Photo: Donald Cameron/Sportpix/Sipa USA)

East Fife moved one step closer to securing Scottish Women’s Premier League football next season after a 2-1 comeback win against title rivals Inverness Caley Thistle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liz Anderson’s side, who are now nine points ahead at the Barclays Scottish Women’s Championship summit, have just three fixtures remaining before the split and are well on course to return to SWPL2 after being relegated following a disappointing 2022–23 campaign.

The visiting Fifers claimed an early penalty against Inverness but were unable to convert, and the Highlanders looked to capitalise when Connie Bell opened the scoring for the hosts as the break approached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their joy was short-lived, however, with East Fife skipper Teri Skivington producing a quick equaliser just minutes later to level the match.

Skivington then added a winner early in the second half to secure the points, getting the lightest of touches on a pass from Nicola Wallace to direct the ball away from goalkeeper Jen Horrocks.

Inverness now move to third after Stenhousemuir demolished Westdyke 14-0 to jump up two places into second on goal difference.

Former Ayr United striker Paige Henry struck six goals against the Aberdeenshire visitors while former Rossvale star Sarah MacLeod grabbed four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow Girls and Women moved within ten points of the top with a 3-1 win over Forfar Farmington, Renfrew Ladies beat Stirling University 3-0 and Dryburgh Athletic claimed a comfortable 4-0 win at Morton.

Falkirk dominated in Edinburgh, winning 10-0 against Hutchison Vale despite some bravery in the Hutchie goal by Sophia Anderson.

East Fife host tenth-placed Greenock Morton this Sunday at the MGM Timber Bayview.

In the regional SWFL system, Glenrothes Strollers maintained their lead at the top of the East division with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Edinburgh University Thistle at home. They sit six points clear of second-placed Edinburgh South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-bottom East Fife Development beat basement club Blairgowrie & Rattray 4-1 at home to move six points clear of them while McDermid Ladies lost 5-0 on the road at Edinburgh South, with that defeat seeing them down to fifth spot.