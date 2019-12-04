East Fife plan to attack the Bairns

Darren Young says his East Fife side won’t let the disappointment of Saturday’s 4-0 loss to Airdrie derail their promotion ambitions.

The Fifers were stunned at the Penny Cars Stadium,losing three first half goals to the league leaders before the game was finished off with another after the interval.

There was anger from the Fifers about a couple of the Airdrie goals, the visitors feeling the first came after a foul in the box and the second, a penalty, was won after a dive.

But there’s not time for the side to feel sorry for itself, with Falkirk preparing to arrive at Bayview on Saturday.

Young says the Fifers will dust themselves down from the weekend and take out their frustrations on the Bairns.

He said: “There wasn’t much in it on Saturday.

“They had three shots on target in the first half and it’s 3-0.

“But we then go and lose a poor goal in the second half.

“These are all things that can be worked on, though, and we’ll be doing that on Tuesday and Thursday.

“It was just one of those days for us.

“Airdrie got a couple of decisions and although you don’t want to be on the ref’s back all the time, it gave them a big lift.

“But it’s still only three points gone and only our first away defeat of the season.

“We’re looking forward to Falkirk and can take the game to them and will look to put them under pressure.

“We have players with the ability to cause teams like Falkirk problems. It’s a good opportunity for us.”

Kevin Smith, Kyle Bell and Ross Dunlop remain on the treatment table for the Fifers.

Ryan Wallace should be back in training this week and may feature on Saturday.