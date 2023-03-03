East Fife renames Bayview stadium after largest sponsor deal in club ‘s history

The team will now play out of the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium, beginning with this Saturday’s home match against Forfar Athletic.

MGM Timber will also be the shirt sleeve sponsor for the East Fife girls and women’s first team squad for season 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stadium was previously known as the ‘Locality Hub Bayview Stadium,’ which was sponsored by the late Dave Marshall.

Graham Johnston, chief executive Donaldson Group retail and distribution, and Steve Galbraith, MD for MGM Timber (Pic: East Fife FC)

MGM Timber are part of the Donaldson family group, with 14 locations across Scotland.

Its new deal was welcomed by club officials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Stevenson, chairman, said: “We are delighted to announce this fantastic partnership.

“The Donaldson family have a long-established relationship with East Fife FC and to have them on board with us will hopefully see this will continue well into the future.”

Lee Gillies, commercial manager, hailed a “historic moment” adding: “This partnership brings a welcome cash injection into the club and the largest commercial deal in the club’s history. It was important that whoever we brought in for this opportunity was the right company and we feel we have found that in MGM Timber.

“They had to have the same ethos as us, a passion for football and for the community. MGM Timber and the Donaldson group are steeped in the history of East Fife FC and have supported us in the past and it feels like the perfect match.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Johnston, chief executive of the retail and distribution division of Donaldson Group, Andrew Donaldson, Donaldson Group chief executive, said: “The Donaldson Group began business in Fife 163 years ago, and has for many years had operations just around the corner from Bayview and continues to grow and support the Levenmouth area.

“MGM Timber is one of our businesses deeply connected to this community, in which we want to create a positive future for all.”