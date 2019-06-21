East Fife's 2019/20 fixtures - new season just around the corner

East Fife will travel to meet League Two play-off winners Clyde in the opening match of the new season.

The campaign kicks off on August 3, with Darren Young taking his side to face Danny Lennon's men.

The following week the Fifers will host the League Two winners, Peterhead.

There will be four Fife derbies to look forward to as well, with the first taking place on August 31 at Bayview.

They then follow on October 26, December 28 and March 21.

Full fixtures -

August

Sat 3 - Clyde v East Fife

Sat 10 - East Fife v Peterhead

Sat 17 - Forfar Athletic v East Fife

Sat 24 - East Fife v Airdrieonians

Sat 31 - East Fife v Raith Rovers.

September

Sat 14 - Montrose v East Fife

Sat 21 - East Fife v Dumbarton

Sat 28 Falkirk v East Fife

October

Sat 5 - East Fife v Stranraer

Sat 19 - East Fife v Forfar Athletic

Sat 26 - Raith Rovers v East Fife

November

Sat 2 - East Fife v Montrose

Sat 9 - Dumbarton v East Fife

Sat 16 - East Fife v Clyde

Sat 30 - Airdrieonians v East Fife

December

Sat 7 - East Fife v Falkirk

Sat 14 - Stranraer v East Fife

Sat 21 - Peterhead v East Fife

Sat 28 - East Fife v Raith Rovers

January

Sat 4 - Montrose v East Fife

Sat 11 - East Fife v Airdrieonians

Sat 25 - Clyde v East Fife

February

Sat 1 - East Fife v Dumbarton

Sat 8 - Falkirk v East Fife

Sat 15 - East Fife v Peterhead

Sat 22 - East Fife v Stranraer

Sat 29 - Forfar Athletic v East Fife

March

Sat 7 - Airdrieonians v East Fife

Sat 14 - East Fife v Montrose

Sat 21 - Raith Rovers v East Fife

Sat 28 - East Fife v Clyde

April

Sat 4 - Stranraer v East Fife

Sat 11 - East Fife v Forfar Athletic

Sat 18 - Dumbarton v East Fife

Sat 25 - East Fife v Falkirk

May

Sat 2 - Peterhead v East Fife