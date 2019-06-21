East Fife's 2019/20 fixtures - new season just around the corner

East Fife will travel to meet League Two play-off winners Clyde in the opening match of the new season.
The campaign kicks off on August 3, with Darren Young taking his side to face Danny Lennon's men.
The following week the Fifers will host the League Two winners, Peterhead.
There will be four Fife derbies to look forward to as well, with the first taking place on August 31 at Bayview.
They then follow on October 26, December 28 and March 21.
Full fixtures -
August
Sat 3 - Clyde v East Fife
Sat 10 - East Fife v Peterhead
Sat 17 - Forfar Athletic v East Fife
Sat 24 - East Fife v Airdrieonians
Sat 31 - East Fife v Raith Rovers.
September
Sat 14 - Montrose v East Fife
Sat 21 - East Fife v Dumbarton
Sat 28 Falkirk v East Fife
October
Sat 5 - East Fife v Stranraer
Sat 19 - East Fife v Forfar Athletic
Sat 26 - Raith Rovers v East Fife
November
Sat 2 - East Fife v Montrose
Sat 9 - Dumbarton v East Fife
Sat 16 - East Fife v Clyde
Sat 30 - Airdrieonians v East Fife
December
Sat 7 - East Fife v Falkirk
Sat 14 - Stranraer v East Fife
Sat 21 - Peterhead v East Fife
Sat 28 - East Fife v Raith Rovers
January
Sat 4 - Montrose v East Fife
Sat 11 - East Fife v Airdrieonians
Sat 25 - Clyde v East Fife
February
Sat 1 - East Fife v Dumbarton
Sat 8 - Falkirk v East Fife
Sat 15 - East Fife v Peterhead
Sat 22 - East Fife v Stranraer
Sat 29 - Forfar Athletic v East Fife
March
Sat 7 - Airdrieonians v East Fife
Sat 14 - East Fife v Montrose
Sat 21 - Raith Rovers v East Fife
Sat 28 - East Fife v Clyde
April
Sat 4 - Stranraer v East Fife
Sat 11 - East Fife v Forfar Athletic
Sat 18 - Dumbarton v East Fife
Sat 25 - East Fife v Falkirk
May
Sat 2 - Peterhead v East Fife