East Fife’s Brett Long is playing it for keeps

Brett Long is keen to grasp the no1 jersey at Bayview with both hands.

The ‘keeper has been reinstated to the starting XI by boss Darren Young for the side’s recent games with Clyde and Airdrieonians.

Few associated with the club need any reminding about Long’s talents in goals, but for those who do, he reminded them in spectacular style against the Bully Wee, pulling off a string of stunning late saves.

The decision to change ‘keepers was tough on Jordan Hart, something his team mate recognises.

“I’ve had to bide my time and fair play to Jordan, he’s done well,” said Long.

“But thankfully the gaffer has given me the nod.”

Long shipped four goals at the weekend as East Fife went down to Airdrieonians.

There was little the goalkeeper could have done about any of them, though.

Fife fans were relieved to leave Bayview with a point on Tuesday night after Clyde looking like they were going to snatch all three points, only for Long to come to the rescue.

“In the last couple of minutes (against Clyde) they piled on the pressure.

“But I was only doing my job and thankfully I did well.

“The saves were just one after the other.

“The first one was under the bar and for the next I had to be up quickly and react.

“The third I think just hit my leg.”