East Fife's Dumbarton demolition was nothing personal for Scott Agnew

East Fife's Scott Agnew was voted in as part of Dumbarton's 'Team of the Decade' at the 2019.

And how the Sons were left wishing they still had him in their ranks at the weekend.

Agnew, also voted in as part of the East Fife Mail's East Fife Team of the Decade', had a hand in all four of the home side's goals as they raced to all three points.

Dumbarton hit back twice while 2-0 down, but the Methil men showed terrific attitude to kick on again and net through Stewart Murdoch and Agnew's free-kick.

The midfielder received a warm welcome pre-match from the visiting fans, but says that, once he crossed the white line, it was all about keeping the points at Bayview.

"I enjoyed my time at Dumbarton but I'm at East Fife now so it's all about us and winning," he said.

"It was similar to the game at their place when they came back to 2-2 but we reacted well and Stewart Murdoch gets the goal.

"We were on top at the time and deserved it.

"Then I get the fourth which kills the game so we're pleased.

"When you look at last week (against Clyde) we needed to take our chances but against Dumbarton we scored at good times to win the game.

"The game should have been won by half time but they got one back right before the break.

"We had to show character and we did that."