East Fife’s on loan Hearts winger sets sights on top four

Callumn Morrison wants his loan spell at East Fife to extend into the end of season promotion play-offs,

The winger arrived at Bayview from Heart of Midlothian last week with the Jambos keen to let the 20-year-old get some game time under his belt as he recovers from injury.

He was pitched straight into Darren Young’s squad for Saturday’s home game with Dumbarton and introduced from the bench with half and hour to go.

And Morrison reckons there is no better way to let his Tynecastle employers know he’s worth a starting shirt when he returns there than helping East Fife cement a place inside the top four.

“I want to get us into the play-offs and help the team as much as I can,” he said.

“My personal aim is to get a few assists and a few goals and my fitness back to where it was because I haven’t played too many games over the last five or six months.

“So it was good to get on for the last half hour.

“It was great to get the three points too, the boys dug in well.

“My game is getting the ball wide and beating my man one on one.

“Then I want to get to the by-line and cross the ball, but I’ll chip in with a goal now and again.

“It’s my game to get the ball and get past defenders.”

Morrison remains highly thought of at Tynecastle and there’s no doubt he sees his own future with the Edinburgh club.

But he knows himself he needs to get back up to full match fitness before making an impact with the Jambos.

And he believes the loan move to Bayview will help him do just that.

Morrison had other offers on the table, but knows enough about East Fife to believe he’ll settle right in at Methil.

“The move came about quickly but I’ve been following League One and Two throughout the season,” he said.

“I spoke to the gaffer at Hearts and we agreed that I should go out on loan.

“So we had a couple of options and East Fife was one and I wanted to give it a go.

“I had a spell at Stirling which was successful and then one at Brechin which didn’t really work out.

“Then I picked up the injury so have been out with that.”