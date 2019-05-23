Paul McManus

East Fife's top goalscorers down the years

Plenty of players have hit the net in the black and gold down the years - how many do you remember cheering?

The Methil side's top scorers from 01-02 to present day.

The striker enjoyed a few excellent spells with the Methil men. He netted 11 times in this year.

1. 01/02 - Paul McManus

Deuchar led the scoring tables for the Fifers, netting 21 goals in this season.

2. 02/03 - Kenny Deuchar

Deuchar was in prolific form, and helped himself to 11 goals.

3. 03/04 - Kenny Deuchar

Nine goals in East Fife's campaign gave Nicholas the top scorer crown.

4. 04/05 - Stevie Nicholas

