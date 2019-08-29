East Fife set a high standard ahead of Raith Rovers derby

Scott Agnew helped East Fife dismantle Airdrie at the weekend, and then set his sights firmly on doing the same to Raith Rovers.

The Diamonds struggled to lay a glove on their hosts on Saturday, the 4-1 scoreline barely flattering the Methil men.

Those who have watched East Fife in their opening couple of league games will have seen the chances created by the side, so a heavy win was always just around the corner.

They found their shooting boots on Saturday, with the four midfielders each grabbing a goal.

Agnew said: “Against Peterhead we put in a similar performance but put the ball in the net against Airdrie, that was the difference.

“We’ve been good.

“It was difficult last week against Rangers because they’re a very good side, but in the league we had the two points but were very good in both of them.

“It was coming and I’m glad it did against Airdrie.”

Agnew rounded off East Fife’s scoring on Saturday after fellow midfielders Ross Davidson, Liam Watt and Aaron Dunsmore had all hit the net. Boss Darren Young was quick to hail the role the side’s strikers played in the four goals, and that’s something Agnew echoes.

“It comes from the work rate of Anton Dowds and Ryan Wallace,” said the midfielder.

“They were running the defence all over the place and we were there to back them up with the goals.

“They were great.

“I feel for the guys at the back losing the goal because Ross Dunlop and Chris Higgins were terrific.

“The clean sheet wasn’t to be but it was a great performance.”

This weekend East Fife host Raith Rovers in the first Kingdom derby of the season.

It’s a meeting of two teams in-form, Raith Rovers currently topping the table and East Fife yet to taste defeat in the league this season.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Agnew.

“We’ve set the standard now so it’s up to us to maintain it.

“We put the ball in the net four times against Airdrie so go into the Raith game with a lot of confidence.”

He added: “I’m pleased to get on the scoresheet but it’s more important that the team won.”