East Fife set up Scottish League Two title showdown after Stirling Albion win

East Fife ace Nathan Austin is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring against Stirling Albion last Saturday at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium

East Fife set up a Scottish League Two title showdown with Peterhead this Saturday after a 2-0 win over Stirling Albion narrowed the gap at the top of the table to just one point.

Dick Campbell’s side chalked up the three points thanks to a first-half brace from Nathan Austin, and that victory coupled with the Blue Toon’s shock 4-0 loss at Elgin City sees the Fifers now back in with a shout of securing automatic promotion.

They can go top heading into the final matchday if they beat leaders Peterhead at Balmoor.

"It is in our own hands and that is all you can ask for,” East Fife assistant manager Ian Campbell said speaking to East Fife TV.

“We are going up there with massive amounts of respect for Peterhead but also confidence.

“We’ve had a great season overall. We had a blip recently but there’s two games to go now and we will be right up for it and a hard team to beat."

On the Stirling Albion success, Campbell hailed his side for a “fast start” as they swept aside Alan Maybury’s team.

After nine minutes, Austin forced the ball home through a crowd of bodies after Andy Munro caused chaos from a corner kick.

The forward, who has netted 13 league goals so far this campaign, grabbed his second on the half hour mark.

He showed his skill to direct Connor McManus’ pass into the far bottom corner with a cultured first-time finish.

“It was a good performance,” Campbell said. “It was a great crowd today. We gave them something to be very happy with – we went about our business properly right from the start.

"We caused them trouble down the channels and we were winning our 50/50s. We wanted to do the basics and not let Stirling play.

"It was a hard game. Stirling are a good side but we were better all over the pitch.

"Second half, I thought the game may have changed due to the wind. And with that, we had to do more of what we were doing in the first half; fighting for territory and getting in behind them.

"We needed to keep our shape and that allowed us to hit them on counter attack which we were always going to be dangerous from.”