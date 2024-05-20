East Fife sign former Forfar Athletic captain Andy Munro on one-year contract

Andy Munro in action for Forfar Athletic (Photo: Scott Louden)

East Fife boss Dick Campbell has made his first summer signing as he looks to overhaul the Fifers’ squad ahead of the 2024/25 League Two campaign.

The MGM Timber Bayview side finished fifth last term outside of the promotion play-off positions, and gaffer Campbell, who joined in February replacing Greig McDonald, is hoping to make a push for the top next term.

And his first signing is a no-nonsense centre-back in the form of ex-Forfar Athletic and Stenhousemuir captain Andy Munro, who joins the club on a one-year deal after leaving the Loons earlier this month.

The 31-year-old defender made 162 appearances for the Angus outfit over two spells and was a mainstay in Ray McKinnon’s starting eleven last season.

Munro made his senior debut for Arbroath back in 2015 before moving on to Station Park in the summer of 2016. A short loan move to Clyde followed, returning to Forfar for the start of the 2018/19 season.

He then joined Stenhousemuir in the January of that season before making the return move back to the Loons two years later.

“I’m delighted that we’ve managed to bring Andy to the club,” East Fife assistant manager Ian Campbell beamed.

“He’s a player we’ve liked for a while and he’s worked with Dick and I at Arbroath beforehand, and Malky (first-team coach Stuart Malcolm) at Forfar, so we know what we’re getting - a strong and aggressive defender with plenty of experience at this level of football.”

Meanwhile, East Fife have announced that a question and answer session with assistant manager Ian Campbell will take place next Monday evening.

Taking place at Bayview, the event kicks-off at 7pm with all East Fife supporters invited to attend to hear how preparations are going for the new season.