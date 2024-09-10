East Fife snap up defender on short-term deal until end of year
The County Cork-born 25-year-old, mostly a right-back but also able to play at centre-back, made his debut as a 64th-minute substitute for the Fifers in Saturday’s 2-0 third-round SPFL Trust Trophy defeat at home to Dunfermline Athletic.
Walker, at Cork City before moving to Scotland at the start of this year, says he’s delighted to have joined manager Dick Campbell’s team and is hoping he can contribute to their Scottish League 2 title challenge, telling East Fife TV: “The minute the gaffer rang me and asked me to come in for training, it was bit of a no-brainer for me, and once there was a deal on the table, I just said ‘yeah, let’s do it’. I was really excited.
“The boys have got off to a flying start and long may that continue, and if I can add to that, then that’s great and that’s what I’m looking to do.”
Assistant manager Ian Campbell added: “When you are trying to build a squad with a winning mentality, you need the right kind of player and Gordon fits that mould perfectly.
“He is an excellent footballer and a character who has fitted right into our dressing room, having been training with us for the last three weeks.
“He is good on the ball, will get forward at every opportunity and has good experience.
“He is a welcome addition to our squad.”