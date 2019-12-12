East Fife starlets called up for Scotland squad.

Two players from East Fife's under 20s have been picked for the Scottish Schools FA squad for this year's Centenary Shield and Invitation International.

Josh McConville and Liam Newton have not only played a key part in the under 20 campaign for the Bayview club, but their talents have been recognised by boss Darren Young who has handed them both places in his first team squad.

The Scottish selectors for the Under 18 squad watched numerous Scottish Cup ties, area trials and a final trial on Tuesday before deciding on a squad which also features Fifers Kyle Sneddon from Madras College and Jack Reid from Woodmill High in Dunfermline.

East Fife FC Tweeted: "Congratulations to Josh McConnville & Liam Newton on their selection to the @sschoolsfa Boys International Squad! Both Josh & Liam have featured in first team squads this season. Well done boys!"

Stephen Batty, under 20 coach at the club, was delighted with the pair's pick.

He added: "Huge congratulations to Josh and Liam on their selection to the Scotland Schools Team! A major milestone for the boys and a proud moment for the club."