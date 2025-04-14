East Fife still four behind leaders after bouncing back with Bonnyrigg Rose win

East Fife ace Nathan Austin is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring the opener against Bonnyrigg Rose last Saturday (Pics by Kenny Mackay)

East Fife assistant manager Ian Campbell reckons his side got back to basics just in time for the final run-in after a 2-0 win away to Bonnyrigg Rose last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fifers travelled to Midlothian knowing that they had to pick up the three points to keep the pressure on Scottish League Two leaders Peterhead.

After a turgid opening period – which did see the visitors have a goal chopped off for a push when Reis Peggie headed home from a corner – East Fife went ahead early on in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Austin showed his striking instincts, latching onto Andy Munro’s deflected header forward and chipping Andy McNeil in net after 53 minutes. The hosts then had Ryan Porteous sent off for a second yellow and the Fifers eventually made sure of the win in injury-time when sub Laaref slammed home on the angle.

Speaking to East Fife TV after the victory, Campbell hailed his team for bouncing back and doing the basics right.

“It is the business end of the season – we had to win today and we managed to do that,” he said. “The players deserve a lot of credit. We looked like a competent outfit. We were organised and looked back to ourselves again. We looked solid. We restricted Bonnyrigg to very little in front of goal.

“We are getting back to where we were previously at the right time. We didn’t give away any daft goals. The mistakes we have been making have been costing us. But these things happen and you need to just kick on. Our success this year has been based on scoring goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also hailed the overall performance considering the difficult surface at New Dundas Park. Bonnyrigg are currently in the process of organising pitch levelling works this summer and were deducted six points earlier in the campaign by the SPFL for the park’s ineligible gradient.

“It is a difficult park to play on, even for the referee to control the game,” Campbell added. “The ball bobbles and the game had some hefty tackles. It could have been dangerous. You can’t create on this pitch. It is murder. The ball is in the air so often and the ball bounces oddly.

"It is a challenge for both teams but for us we dealt with it. We were solid as a rock. In the key areas, we did the right things. We were great in defence and attack.”

East Fife now host Stirling Albion this Saturday at the MGM Timber Bayview with just three matches remaining. A win is a must with leaders Peterhead visiting Elgin City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the clash with Alan Maybury’s side, Campbell said: “It will be a great game, they have hit a bit of form but so have we. Let’s bring it on. We are due a good performance against Stirling after they beat us at their place last time.”

TEAM LINES

Bonnyrigg: McNeil, Mailer, Young, Connolly, Sommerville, Currie, Arnott, Murphy, Aitken, Ross, Porteous.

Subs: Andrews, Lennon, Elliot, Watson, Hogg, Ferrie.

East Fife: McFarlane, Murdoch, Munro, Easton, Peggie, McManus, Millar, Trouten, Healy, McKenna, Austin (53’).

Subs: Fleming, Jones, Higgginbotham, Laaref (94’), Newton, Norey, Shepherd, Nicol, Bah.