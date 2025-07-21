East Fife striker Alan Trouten not setting any goal targets after equalling career-best total of 28 last football season

East Fife players celebrating the Alan Trouten goal that secured them a 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win away to Kelty Hearts on Saturday (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

East Fife striker Alan Trouten says it would be a dream come true to match his goal tally last football season of 28 in all competitions but insists he won’t be setting himself any targets for the campaign coming up.

​The 39-year-old opened his account for this season with a 77th-minute match-winner away to Kelty Hearts on Saturday in the Premier Sports Cup’s group stage and he’s hoping there’ll be plenty more where that came from in the months ahead.

Trouten, 40 in November, admits that matching his joint-career-best total of 28 – four goals in the same competition, 22 in 43 William Hill League Two fixtures and another two in promotion play-off wins against Edinburgh City and Annan Athletic, earning him awards for the fourth tier’s player of the year and top goal-scorer – would be a tall order, however.

Equalling the 28 goals he hit in the 2017-18 season for Coatbridge’s Albion Rovers, 20 of them in what was then Ladbrokes League One, that takes his running total to 216 in 595 games, and he’s confident of adding to that this term but won’t be offering any estimates of how much by.

Alan Trouten talking to East Fife TV after his side won 1-0 away to Kelty Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

“That would be a dream but I never set myself any targets,” he told East Fife TV after Saturday’s Fife derby win.

“I just work hard in training and hopefully I can contribute and help the team be successful and if I do that, I’ll be happy at the end of the day.”

Trouten, born in Rutherglen in South Lanarkshire but now based in Cambuslang in Glasgow, agrees with assistant manager Ian Campbell that getting a win under their belts against one of the teams East Fife will be up against in William Hill League One this term bodes well for the season ahead, saying: “It’s a good marker for us.

“We’ve seen the quality of one of the teams in the league above us last season. They’ve got good players and they’re well coached, so it was a tough task but thankfully it was us that came out on the right side of the result.

East Fife’s Alan Trouten, right, and Nathan Austin after their 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win away to Kelty Hearts on Saturday (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

“It’s a great result for us. I think our experience showed as the game went on.

“Kelty started really well and played some great stuff but as the game went on, our experience showed through and we were able to get the victory.

“We worked on our shape at half-time and we were able to rectify a few things that we spoke about and our press was better in the second half and I think that showed with our goal.”