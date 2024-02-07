East Fife swiftly appoint ex-Arbroath boss Dick Campbell as club's new manager

Dick Campbell is back in the dugout having taken on the reigns at East Fife following Greig McDonald's departure (Photo: Michael Gillen)

A cult figure in Scottish football, the 70-year-old departed Championship side Arbroath back in November after a seven-year spell with the Angus outfit, and he is now back in the game alongside his twin brother Ian Campbell and coach John Young.

He is set to take charge of the Fifers’ team for Saturday’s League Two clash against leaders Stenhousemuir at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium, and Campbell revealed that he has always had a soft spot for East Fife.

“I am overjoyed to be named as the new first team manager of East Fife,” he told the club’s website. “I have always had a soft spot for the club dating back to my playing days when we had some massive games.

“This is the third opportunity that has arisen for me to take charge but previously the timing wasn't right for various reasons. Unfortunately, as with all managerial appointments, it means that someone has lost their job and I feel for Greig McDonald whom I have known since he was a YTS player under me at Dunfermline.

“However, we must now look forward not back and I am relishing the chance to make East Fife a team to be feared again and to start climbing the leagues. I have been very impressed by the board of directors and their ambitions, but we need everyone connected to the club to be 100 per cent behind this project and that includes the fans.

“I am bringing with me my trusted backroom staff of my brother Ian and John Young and we can't wait to get started.”

East Fife chairman Jim Stevenson added: “We as a board felt that this appointment had to be the right one for the club and had to be made quickly. Thankfully, Dick was available, and we were able to thrash out a deal to bring him and his backroom staff to the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium.

"We now look forward to what we hope will exciting times with Dick at the helm.”