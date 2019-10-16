East Fife taking nothing for granted ahead of Forfar visit

Forfar Athletic may have suffered defeat in four of their past five games, but Fife boss Darren Young is under no illusion about the test they’ll pose on Saturday.

Jim Weir’s men were largely expected to be up at the top end of the league challenging within the top four by the end of the opening quarter.

Young’s men find themselves comfortably inside the play-off zone, but the Loons have made a laboured start to the campaign, taking just 10 points from their opening nine games.

But the Bayview boss expects nothing less than a tough afternoon all the same.

He said: “There are a few points between us but it’s still early days and there are plenty still to play for.

“We know it’ll be a really hard game, like it always is, against them so we’ll need to be at our best.

“But we’re looking to go into the second quarter and start right away by getting some more points on the board”

With the Challenge Cup being played at the weekend East Fife were without a fixture.

But the side wasn’t idle with a bounce game against Edinburgh City arranged to keep the squad ticking over and getting valuable minutes into those who haven’t played much since the start of the campaign.

The break also saw club captain Kevin Smith visit hospital for a procedure on a troublesome ankle problem.

“Kevin will be out for a couple of months at least,” said Young.

“Chris Duggan is still a few weeks away from returning as well.”

